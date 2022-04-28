Vedantu brings down course fee to Rs 10 per hour 

Edtech unicorn, Vedantu, has cut its course fee to Rs 10 per hour under its new Augmented Interactive (Ai) LIVE classes.

Ai LIVE interactive classes will be available for the class 6 to 12 curriculum under the CBSE, ICSE and Maharashtra Boards, and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET and NTSE. Classes will be offered in batch sizes ranging from 50 to 250 students, depending on grade and other factors.

The new courses will offer interactive features such as real-time doubt solving, quizzes and leaderboards, among other things. The Ai LIVE classes are powered by the Multi Teacher Model. When the class goes live, students are taught by the Master Teacher’s pre-recorded video, and then the live class teachers help in resolving student doubts.

“From one-to-one classes at Rs 500 per hour, to one-to-many classes at Rs 70 per hour and today, the same but more immersive at just Rs 10 per hour has been an incredible journey for us. We are certain that this revolutionary concept will put Indian edtech on the global map,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO & Co-Founder, Vedantu.

“We have used all our learning and experiences to bring Ai LIVE classes’ prices down exponentially to an unbelievable Rs 10 an hour. For context, a JEE Course which costs more than Rs 1 Lac per year in offline coaching classes, through AI Live, will now cost just Rs 5000 per year,” he added.

Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments. Students can take individual or group classes on its app or website online. Vedantu said over 1 million students attend LIVE classes every month on the platform and more than 35 million users every month from 10,000+ cities and 50+ countries access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform, and its channels on YouTube.