Veranda Learning Solutions, the Chennai-based solution provider in the education space, has forayed into the Middle East through its brand, JK Shah Classes. The company is partnering with Jumeira University Connect, the training arm of Jumeira University, to introduce a Chartered Accountancy (CA) preparation course for students in the UAE.

The CA preparation course, designed and delivered by JK Shah Classes, has been crafted to meet the standards of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the regulatory authority of the Government of Dubai.

The curriculum has been designed to align with the specific educational needs and cultural context of students in the UAE, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience that combines global best practices with local relevance. KHDA’s approval further ensures that the program adheres to the highest educational standards required for the professional development of students in Dubai and the wider UAE, said a release.

The share price of Veranda Learning Solutions on the BSE closed at ₹297.20, up 4.68 per cent.