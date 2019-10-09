VIBGYOR to launch its first school in TN at Coimbatore

VIBGYOR Group has entered Tamil Nadu with the launch of VIBGYOR High, its first school in Coimbatore. It will start operating from the coming academic year.

With this, the group has a network of 39 schools spread across 14 cities in seven States.

It is eyeing Chennai as its next destination.

Manas Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said that plans were afoot to start one or two schools in Chennai, possibly during the next year.

The investment in each of these facilities will be around ₹25 crore at start, he said.

The Coimbatore facility, spread over 2 acres on Kamarajar Road, will be a four-storeyed structure with air conditioned classrooms and other amenities, with capacity to house 2,500 students. “We will start with play school up to Grade V, and add up to Grade XII with each year. VIBGYOR High will provide a mixed spectrum of national and international levels of education in affiliation with CISCE, CBSE and Cambridge International.”

The group began its journey from Mumbai in 2004