Vice President seeks private sector corpus fund for academic research projects

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
The Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged the private sector to create a corpus fund under the CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities to fund academic research projects that have societal benefits.
Delivering the 17th convocation address of National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk on Saturday, he said though the private sector makes investments in innovations for commercial benefits, there is a greater scope for private sector investments to promote R&D (research and development) in universities and academic institutions.
“I urge the private sector to create a corpus fund under CSR activities to fund research projects that have societal benefits,” he said.
Urging the academic sector to create the right ecosystem for innovation and creativity to thrive, he said innovation, inventions, and discoveries must be the buzzword on the campuses of NITs (national institutes of technology), IITs (Indian institutes of technology) and universities.
The ability to innovate, use discoveries and inventions to create new markets and new products has been recognised as the key to success in the new millennium. Innovations and inventions must lead to development of products and processes that can be directly applied for commercial, social and military benefits, he said, adding that the culture of innovation should be supported and sustained through investments.
Referring to the advantage of demographic dividend that India has, he said education alone will not be sufficient to reap the demographic dividend. It is necessary that the country boosts the employability of the graduates through intensive skill development programmes, especially in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Robotics etc.
Single-skill and single-discipline jobs are likely to become automated over time. In such a situation, there will be a need to focus on multidisciplinary competencies for future work roles. He said that these are the capabilities that will separate the developed countries from underdeveloped countries in future.
Naidu asked the NITs, universities and higher education institutions in the country to come up with a vision document to achieve highest academic standards, including high quality research, in the next five to 10 years. Every institution must give up on ‘business-as-usual’ approach, change the status quo and strive to be among the global top rankers, he said.
“I strongly believe that in the years to come India will earn its place amongst the technology giants of the world through education and innovation. Indeed, education will be the key factor in transforming India into an economic superpower,” he added.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism