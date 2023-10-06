VJIM, Hyderabad teamed up with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT), Thailand for a Student Mobility Programme which will begin on Oct 15, 2023.

According to Srinivas Subbarao, Director, VJIM, the programme will see participation from 25 students and two faculty members from VJIM, Hyderabad. The tie-up between the two esteemed institutions will pave the way for comprehensive student, faculty, and academic exchanges in the future. Adding to the programme’s global perspective, professors from eight different countries will be imparting knowledge and expertise to the participating students.

The program promises a dynamic blend of interactive lectures and hands-on sessions that are designed to provide a comprehensive learning experience. Participants will delve into cutting-edge topics such as ChatGPT & Generative AI Techniques, understanding the ramifications of Technological Disruption and strategies to manage its impact on businesses.

They will also explore the potentials of Leveraging Fintech while gaining insights into the nexus of Food, Energy, and Water. In addition to the enriching lectures and sessions, the program is complemented with a range of additional activities to ensure a holistic experience.

A special field trip is also planned to the Unesco World Heritage Historical City of Ayutthaya allowing participants to appreciate global heritage and history.

“Networking remains a cornerstone of this program, offering students unparalleled opportunities to connect with global peers and industry stalwarts. Furthermore, a series of field visits are on the agenda, taking participants behind the scenes of some of the most prominent industries and offering a firsthand look at cutting-edge research centres,’‘ VJIM said in a release.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit