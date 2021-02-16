Why handwriting matters for MBA aspirants

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
If you want to do an MBA course in one of the premier B-Schools in India, your handwriting might play a crucial role.
Admission for MBA programme for the academic year 2021 has started and due to the Covid-19 pandemic almost all B-Schools are conducting the admission process online.
Symbiosis Institute of Business Management Pune (SIBM Pune) is also conducting the selection process using the online mode. Nearly one hundred thousand students wrote the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP), a national level competitive exam, from which around 4,000 students have been shortlisted for the next step of the admissions process.
But it is not easy to evaluate the candidates for all aspects using the online mode of evaluation. To ensure that the selection process is robust, SIBM Pune is going to use graphology to get some insights about the aspirants seeking admissions. Graphology or handwriting analysis is the study of an individual's handwriting sample done to make judgments about the individual's personality traits or tendency to behave in certain ways.
All the aspirants who are appearing for the admission process were asked to write a specific set of statements and sign the same and uploaded it on the portal created for this purpose. Thereafter the handwriting was analysed and specific traits about the candidate was created which will be shared with the panellists.
SIBM director R Raman said specific traits include the aspirant’s ability and inclination to learn new things and enjoy new experiences and traits like being insightful and imaginative and having a wide variety of interests. He added that many organisations today use handwriting analysis for hiring middle and top management jobs and SIBM Pune has followed the same and has innovated the admission process.
“This is possibly the first time that an Indian B School is using graphology to help in selecting the right students for its management programme," R Raman said. The analysis is being done by a SIBM Pune start-up ECRIVONS, founded by Amya Madan. The start-up specialises in graphology and gives insights into what handwriting reveals about a person.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...