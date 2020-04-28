With ₹4,000 crore, AP govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched Jagananna Vidya Deevena which provides full fees reimbursement to about 14 lakh college students, including those in professional courses, across the State.

The Government relased ₹4,000 crore along with the pending due of ₹1,880 crore during the previous TDP government. The amount has been directly credited into the accounts of the students’ mothers.

The scheme is aimed at extending financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the State, particularly those from lower-income households.

Another scheme, Jagananna Vasathi Deevana, will take care of hostel and mess charges.

Interacting with students through a video conference, the Chief Minister assured that the State government will always prioritise education and health, where no family should fall into debt trap for the sake of education and health.

“Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in better state.”

Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena, money will be directly credited into the accounts in four installments every year. In case, if the parents have paid the college fees for the 2019-20 academic year, the government asked the parents to approach the college management and claim refund.

Apart from those who took fresh admissions in the year 2019-20, those who were in professional courses are also eligible for this scheme.