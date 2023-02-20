Workruit, an AI-based career and recruitment platform, is to offer its platform customised to a college’s requirement, allowing it to build templated resumes with college branding.

The Hyderabad-based company, which helped build 1.5 million resumes, said it targeted to work with over 500 colleges in the tier-I and tier-II cities.

“They will also offer employability services to students and equip them with digital skills that will make them future-ready,” said Manikanth Challa, CEO of Workruit, in a statement here on Monday.

“We are going to fill gaps in existing learning by offering career advancement opportunities, particularly in non-metro areas,” he said.

“Students will get access to features such as resume templates, video resumes and AI-resume analysis,” he added.

The SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform will provide tips, recommendations, and AI review analysis based on its data bank of over two lakh statements approved by human resource departments of various organisations.

“The college will also get access to over 2,500 companies for internships, placements and guest lectures,” he said.

The start-up raised over $5,00,000 in a pre-Series A round last year.