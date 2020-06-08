Zoho Classes helps 450 government schools to digitally transform

Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder Zoho Corp in the statement said that as the pandemic continues, it has become important for schools to find ways to continue their academic session while ensuring social distancing can be maintained. To help the government in its endeavour to move schools online, Zoho Classes has been provided completely free for all government schools.

The application Zoho Classes is built with several layers of security ensuring the privacy and safety of the users. Teachers and students may log in to the same application, which means that anything being sent or received can be centrally monitored by the school principal or an administrator. Students can only join a group after an invitation is sent directly from their school. Zoho Classes, as with all Zoho products, runs on the company's own data centres, the statement said.

The statement said that with Zoho classes, the teachers can upload courses, broadcast live classes, share assignments under set deadlines and collect responses on one interface. Students can view videos based on their convenience, and connect with teachers directly to clarify any doubts. This allows them to study at their own pace. The schools can take attendance, collect fees and sell merchandise such as school supplies.

The initiative is being undertaken by Karjat Jamkhed Integrated Development Foundation in partnership with Zoho, a technology company that builds cloud-based business apps and has over 50 million users around the world, a media statement issued by the company said.

In Karjat-Jamkhed area of Maharashtra over 450 government schools are being digitally transformed with the help of Zoho Classes, a mobile app that enables schools to connect with students online.

