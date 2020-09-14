Education

Zyter launches digital platform for school campuses

September 14, 2020

Zyter Smart Universities facilitates smart classroom-based teaching

Zyter, a digital health and IoT-enablement platform, has launched Zyter Smart Universities, an Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platform designed specifically for school campuses.

Zyter Smart Universities transforms student life both on and off campus through smart classroom-based teaching, enhanced communication and collaboration via secure remote learning, the company said.

“Zyter Smart Universities is the link that connects students, faculty and administrators to relevant data,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter Inc. “While students can enjoy a more meaningful campus experience, administrators have a secure, customizable platform on which to integrate and manage all smart digital technologies across their campus,” he added.

The platform also provides campus administrators with visibility of what is happening across an entire network of connected devices and sensors deployed around campus, supported by advanced analytics. Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in tele-health, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions.

