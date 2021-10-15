Edutech startup TutorComp to offer online tutoring in UAE

The Kochi based Edutech startup TutorComp has emerged as the exclusive partner for the UAE government to offer online tutoring in that country.

Shery S Kurian, founder of TutorComp said that the company is in the process to on board 192 schools in the UAE to provide online classes through the UAE government agreed platform. With the successful completion of a pilot project in UAE, the company is now set to take more than 200,000 students on board by clinching the new work order.

TutorComp

The rising demand for online learning across the globe in the wake of Covid-led disruptions has facilitated the company to register a comfortable growth. The Whiteborad developed by TutorComp has a several modern features to offer which include Voice Assist to answer queries, video conferencing and mathematical and geometric tools.

Besides, it offers various activities such as conducting exams, grading homework, viewing recordings, teaching 15+ computer languages and communicating worldwide effectively. It provides an inclusive model of education tailored for students with different levels of learning ability.

The company also provides personalized online tutoring to students from more than 22 countries including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, West Asia etc. With the strength of more than 500 qualified educators from eight countries, TutorComp provides one-to-one classes to students following diverse syllabi including International Baccalaureate (IB), IGCSE - Cambridge & Edexcel, GCSE, national curriculums of US and Australia, SABIS apart from CBSE and ICSE.

Surging demand

Westbourne School, one of the oldest IB schools in the UK, has its collaborations with TutorComp, he said adding that the company is in the process of signing up with more universities, business schools, colleges across West Asia.

As part of expansion, the company has also initiated steps to hire 1000 qualified educators and expanding its presence to the entire GCC taking into account the surging demand for technology-based education, he added.