Edutech startup TutorComp to offer online tutoring in UAE

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Kochi based Edutech startup TutorComp has emerged as the exclusive partner for the UAE government to offer online tutoring in that country.
Shery S Kurian, founder of TutorComp said that the company is in the process to on board 192 schools in the UAE to provide online classes through the UAE government agreed platform. With the successful completion of a pilot project in UAE, the company is now set to take more than 200,000 students on board by clinching the new work order.
The rising demand for online learning across the globe in the wake of Covid-led disruptions has facilitated the company to register a comfortable growth. The Whiteborad developed by TutorComp has a several modern features to offer which include Voice Assist to answer queries, video conferencing and mathematical and geometric tools.
Besides, it offers various activities such as conducting exams, grading homework, viewing recordings, teaching 15+ computer languages and communicating worldwide effectively. It provides an inclusive model of education tailored for students with different levels of learning ability.
The company also provides personalized online tutoring to students from more than 22 countries including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, West Asia etc. With the strength of more than 500 qualified educators from eight countries, TutorComp provides one-to-one classes to students following diverse syllabi including International Baccalaureate (IB), IGCSE - Cambridge & Edexcel, GCSE, national curriculums of US and Australia, SABIS apart from CBSE and ICSE.
Westbourne School, one of the oldest IB schools in the UK, has its collaborations with TutorComp, he said adding that the company is in the process of signing up with more universities, business schools, colleges across West Asia.
As part of expansion, the company has also initiated steps to hire 1000 qualified educators and expanding its presence to the entire GCC taking into account the surging demand for technology-based education, he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
In Wanderers, Kings, Merchants, linguistics teacher Peggy Mohan delves into the origins of the subcontinent’s ...
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...