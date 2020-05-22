EESL smart prepaid meters generate daily recharge revenue of ₹ 5 lakh in Bihar

Electricity consumers in Bihar with prepaid smart meters are on an average recharging their prepaid smart meters with credit balance of ₹ 20 daily. This has resulted in daily recharge revenue of ₹ 5,00,000 from the roughly 28,000 prepaid smart meters deployed in the state, according to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The smart Meters deployed by EESL have the capability to switch to Prepaid mode with a remote button click from the IT system. The electricity distribution companies have not been able to physically collect electricity bills from consumers, leading to dip in the cash flow. However, few discoms are enjoying the perks of using the prepaids smart meters, an EESL statement said.

Under the smart meter programme, more than 12 lakh smart meters have been installed so far in India, to enhance consumer convenience and rationalise electricity consumption. EESL has enabled discoms in generating 15-20 per cent average increase in monthly revenue per consumer amid the lockdown. With the help of smart meters’ features such as remote connect and digital payments, the discoms have been able to maintain business continuity even during the current challenging times, the statement added.