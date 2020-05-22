News

EESL smart prepaid meters generate daily recharge revenue of ₹ 5 lakh in Bihar

Our Burueau New Delhi | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

Electricity consumers in Bihar with prepaid smart meters are on an average recharging their prepaid smart meters with credit balance of ₹ 20 daily. This has resulted in daily recharge revenue of ₹ 5,00,000 from the roughly 28,000 prepaid smart meters deployed in the state, according to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL).

The smart Meters deployed by EESL have the capability to switch to Prepaid mode with a remote button click from the IT system. The electricity distribution companies have not been able to physically collect electricity bills from consumers, leading to dip in the cash flow. However, few discoms are enjoying the perks of using the prepaids smart meters, an EESL statement said.

Under the smart meter programme, more than 12 lakh smart meters have been installed so far in India, to enhance consumer convenience and rationalise electricity consumption. EESL has enabled discoms in generating 15-20 per cent average increase in monthly revenue per consumer amid the lockdown. With the help of smart meters’ features such as remote connect and digital payments, the discoms have been able to maintain business continuity even during the current challenging times, the statement added.

Published on May 22, 2020
Bihar
power and distribution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Vande Bharat Mission brings home 23,754 stranded Indians over last 15 days
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.