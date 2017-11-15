EESL’s next e-vehicle tender for 10,000 cars in March-April 2018

Skip the queue, grab a bite and a cuppa on the go!
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
The next round of electric vehicle tender by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is likely to be held in the first half of the 2018. The e-vehicles will be used by government institutions.
Speaking to journalists, Managing Director at Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Saurabh Kumar, said: “We expect to conduct the next round of electric vehicle tender in March - April 2018.” The first batch of these vehicles is likely to be delivered in June 2018, he added.
Kumar said: “Currently government departments spend around ₹40,000 per month for a car with a driver. The vehicle can go up to 80 kilometers in a day. At the same cost, we will be offering a vehicle and a driver. The cars can go up to 130 kms in a single charge. We do not want to get into the retail business and will remain an electric vehicle service provider for the government agencies,” he added.
Kumar said the specifications of these new vehicles are likely to remain the same as the earlier tenders.
EESL had recently floated the world’s single largest procurement of electric vehicles with a total of 10,000 cars. The first batch will be of 500 vehicles in the first phase and the rest in the second phase.
Commenting on EESL’s financial performance, Kumar said he expected to close the current financial year with a top line of ₹3,500 crore and a bottomline of ₹250 crore.
Passengers who don’t want to fly hungry can do just that before boarding their flight
David Hodges, India Country Manager, Virgin AtlanticMy favourite airport: London Heathrow T3What I like about ...
New airports have been coming up across India in recent times. But what actually goes into choosing the ...
The face of Indian agriculture has changed over the past few years. While the frequency of droughts has ...
Robust traction in many verticals and large-sized client additions are key positives for the company
The yellow metal will continue to consolidate between $1,265 and $1,300
The US President kicked off a trade war with China as the country's trade deficit with China hit record highs.
From tea parties to dinner diplomacy, coalition politics goes the whole hog to find and retain trusty allies ...
This week’s quiz is all about cars
“Well,” says Bins, “I’ve set you up to give a talk!” He’s just returned from his morning walk, which means I’m ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
As Tetra Pak unveils its future factory plans, it hopes the carton you drink out of will get smarter, more ...
American futurist Thomas Frey, founder of consulting, networking firm and think tank DaVinci institute, ...
Google properties are opening up for advertisers like never before. On Tuesday, at Google’s Marketing Live ...
From cricket to shipping, weather insights are helping enterprises stay one step ahead
Many prove their leadership mettle but find their way barred by male domination
Dalit and other backward women at panchayat levels face more discrimination. “The caste system is very much ...
A woman’s temperament and patience might just serve as the right recipe to address political violence if ...
Forty-one year old Kanak Lata Haldar, a domestic help, claims she has not missed casting her vote in any ...
Please Email the Editor