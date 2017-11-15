EESL’s next e-vehicle tender for 10,000 cars in March-April 2018

The next round of electric vehicle tender by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) is likely to be held in the first half of the 2018. The e-vehicles will be used by government institutions.

Speaking to journalists, Managing Director at Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Saurabh Kumar, said: “We expect to conduct the next round of electric vehicle tender in March - April 2018.” The first batch of these vehicles is likely to be delivered in June 2018, he added.

Kumar said: “Currently government departments spend around ₹40,000 per month for a car with a driver. The vehicle can go up to 80 kilometers in a day. At the same cost, we will be offering a vehicle and a driver. The cars can go up to 130 kms in a single charge. We do not want to get into the retail business and will remain an electric vehicle service provider for the government agencies,” he added.

Kumar said the specifications of these new vehicles are likely to remain the same as the earlier tenders.

EESL had recently floated the world’s single largest procurement of electric vehicles with a total of 10,000 cars. The first batch will be of 500 vehicles in the first phase and the rest in the second phase.

Commenting on EESL’s financial performance, Kumar said he expected to close the current financial year with a top line of ₹3,500 crore and a bottomline of ₹250 crore.