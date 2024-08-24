After the Bombay High Court restrained any political party from carrying out a strike over the Badlapur incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that they respect the court's decision but will protest today.

He also added that efforts are being made to suppress their voices but they will continue to fight.

Raut said, "Bandh was called by Maha Vikas Agadi today to protest against the atrocities on women. This bandh is not political but the condition of the state today is such that women are not safe. Perhaps our voice will reach the Prime Minister who is currently in Poland, Ukraine. Such protests are recognised in democracy. The court said not to do so, we respect the court's decision but we will hold a protest."

"Today at 11 am, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will protest. Efforts are being made to suppress our voice but our fight will continue," he added.

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, along with Maha Vikas Aghadi party leaders and workers, with black bands tied on their arms, staged a protest in Pune against the Badlapur incident, where a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a local school."

The incident that happened in Badlapur is a serious issue. This incident is shocking; therefore, reactions are coming from various places," Pawar said on Friday.

Demanding strict action, he said "Strict action shall be taken, Home Department should remain alert. Incidents against girls and women are being noticed recently from other places in the state, people are angry about this."Sanjay Raut also mentioned that his party chief, Uddhav Thackeray will also join the protest today.

The special investigation team (SIT) for Badlapur sexual assault against minors has registered an FIR against the school authorities, for not complying with the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act which mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action, said SIT.

The alleged sexual assault of two fourth-grade girls at a school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has sparked outrage. On August 17 police arrested an attendant of the school for allegedly abusing the girls.