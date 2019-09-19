Efforts on to create a national repository of energy efficiency

The Government and Bureau of Energy Efficiency are working towards developing a national repository of energy efficiency benchmarks to make them accessible to industry stakeholders.

Energy Efficiency will make up for more than half of the share of abatement of energy consumption that India has committed to from 2010 to 2035, as part of its commitment to the environment, according to Milind Deore, of Bureau of Energy efficiency.

During CII Energy Efficiency Summit 2019 he said, “Market transformation towards energy efficient products is one of the key goals for the Government. One of the initiatives we are working on is to develop a national repository of energy efficiency benchmarks, which will be accessible to all industry stakeholders. By 2030, the government aims to facilitate saving of about 500 billion units of energy.”

Ravichandran Purushothaman, Chairman, Energy Efficiency Council, CII-Godrej GBC, said that State-level implementation of Central policies is an area that needs much more work. Another area that needs attention is collaboration between stakeholders and it requires government support. There are companies that need certain resources that are being produced in excess and going to waste at other companies. With proper government support, a pan-India industry collaboration can solve this problem.”

Rene Van Berkel, regional representative for the United Nations International Development Organization (UNIDO), said more work needs to be done to de-risk energy efficiency measures as it can be quite difficult for small businesses to adopt energy efficiency technologies and techniques. “Finance is not necessarily the only problem, as cost of technologies can be a barrier for many small businesses. We need to be more involved in piloting new technologies that are marketable, scalable, and cost-competitive,” he said.

Meher Pudumjee, Chairperson, Energy Efficiency Summit 2019, said that CII’s National Award for Excellence in Energy Management is a platform for the Indian industry to share its best practices, case studies, and success stories on resource conservation, energy and environment management.

Talengana Solar policy

D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO), said “The Telangana solar power policy, incorporated in 2015, is consistently enabling the development of solar power projects. TSGENCO has taken up a big role and distributed LED bulbs among consumers, and replaced 4 lakh street lights with energy saving LED lights.”

“TS distribution companies are also working on demand-side management measures with the support of CII and BEE. In order to enable sustainable development, TS power utilities are gearing up to establish a dependable charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) in the near future,” he said.

More than 160 participating companies, individuals among others were felicitated and awarded for their innovative initiatives towards addressing energy efficiency.