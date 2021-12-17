Eight more Omicron cases in Maharashtra; tally reaches 40

Eight more patients were infected with Omicron in Maharashtra on Friday, while 902 Covid-19 patients were reported across districts.

Out of eight Omicron patients, six patients are from Pune, one patient each is from Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali. To date, a total of 40 patients infected with the Omicron virus have been reported in the State. This includes patients from Mumbai (14), Pimpri Chinchwad (10), Pune district (6), Pune city (2), Kalyan Dombivali (2), Osmanabad (2), Latur (2), Buldhana (1), Nagpur (1), and Vasai Virar (1). Out of these, 25 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

All Omicron patients detected on Friday have been vaccinated, and their laboratory samples were taken in the first week of December. All patients are men in the age group 29 to 45.

Seven patients are asymptomatic, while one has mild symptoms. According to preliminary information, four patients from Pune have a travel history to Dubai, and two are their contacts. One patient from Mumbai had travelled to the USA, and the other from Kalyan Dombivali had travelled to Nigeria. Out of these eight patients, two are in hospital, and six are in home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked, states the Health Department press release.

Meanwhile, 680 Covid-19 patients were discharged on Friday, while 902 new cases were reported. As of Friday, there are 6,903 active cases in the State.12 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Friday, and the case fatality rate in the State is 2.12 per cent.