Eknath Shinde will be Maharashtra CM, says Devendra Fadnavis  

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has announced that he will not become the Chief Minister of the State but BJP will support Shiv Sena rebel faction leader Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister.

Speaking to the press in Mumbai Fadnavis said, “ BJP is not after power. This fight is not for the post of the CM. This is the fight for principles, Hindutva and ideology. BJP has decided to support Eknath Shinde. Eknath Shinde will become Chief Minister. There will be oath ceremony at 7.30 pm today”.

Fadnavis said that Uddhav Thackeray left Hindutva and he believed more in Congress and NCP and hence Shiv Sena stepped out of the party. The government has no majority and CM has resigned. “ We had told that we will give alternate government and not push the State to polls. Hence Eknath Shinde has staked a claim for the post of CM to the Governor. BJP has supported him. We have 106 members and other 16 members have given letters of support to the Governor” said Fadnavis.

There will be only one oath taken that is of Shinde. Expansion of the cabinet will take place later, said Fadnavis

“ I will cooperate with the government, though I will be out of the government. We do all things required so that this government functions efficiently” said Fadnavis.