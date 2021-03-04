El Square launches ‘Cake O Cake’ delivery app

An ongoing virtual incubation programme by Kerala Startup Mission made a new stride when El Square Innovations Pvt Ltd launched a niche cake delivery app that boosts the customer reach of bakers, confectioners and cooks to reap more profits.

KSUM Chief Executive Office Tapan Rayaguru inaugurated ‘Cake O Cake’ (http://cakeocake.com) that provides clients an opportunity to list and sell their products.

Cake O Cake is the first product by the KSUM-supported El Square, founded in Kochi five months ago.

Besides this premium online platform, El Square aims to provide the clients with secured e-payment processing solutions and e-commerce solutions for B2B and B2C both inside and outside India, the company’s CEO Clinton V Pulikkal said.

“Ours is a truly inclusive digital platform for bakers and confectioners with adequate technological support. We also help vendors, bakers and confectioners create and establish a strong digital presence,” he said. “We use top-notch customer base target marketing for effective operations. Our aim is to create a whole new, vibrant ecosystem exclusively for bakers, confectioners and cooks.”

El Square’s Cake O Cake is the latest among the results of KSUM’s FFS (Fail Fast to Succeed) that supports nascent firms to make their product and promote business.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. It undertakes planning, establishment and management of technology business incubators and accelerators so as to promote technology-based ventures by creating the infrastructure and environment.