A team of senior officials of the Election Commission of India will be visiting Telangana from October 3 to 5, 2023 in view of the upcoming elections for the State Legislature Assembly slated for December 2023.

This was disclosed by Telangana Chief Election Commissioner, Vikas Raj, at a press conference held here on Saturday.

The team will hold discussions with the political parties, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police on the preparedness and steps to be taken for the smooth conduct of the elections, Vikas Raj said.

The registration of the new voters is currently under progress in the State, the official added. About 15 lakh voters have registered from January till date including 6.99 lakh young voters who will be casting their vote for the first time.

The political climate in the State has been warming up with Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) taking the lead by announcing its candidates for almost all assembly constituencies. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are currently working on the selection of the candidates and are expected to announce their list of candidates soon.