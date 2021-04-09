Elections: TN reports 72.81% voter turnout

The final voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 6 was 72.81 per cent, much less than 74.81 per cent turnout reported in 2016 elections and 78.01 per cent in 2011.

This means, out of the 6.28 crore people in the State, 1.71 crore did not vote in the elections held for 234 seats that witnessed a five-cornered fight.

The total number of votes polled was 4,57,76,311 of which 2,31,71,736 were women voters and 2,26,03,156 were male, and 1,419 third genders, according to official figures released by the Election Commission.