4 Assembly, 2 Rajya Sabha seats to fall vacant in Gujarat post Lok Sabha win

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Four Assembly and two Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in Gujarat as the incumbents have won the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.
The two Rajya Sabha seats are that of BJP chief Amit Shah, who won from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, and Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.
Shah and Irani were elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in August 2017 for a tenure of six years.
Similarly, three BJP MLAs and an Independent legislator who contested the Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket, will also have to resign from the Gujarat House.
According to rules, they are required to resign as MLAs within 14 days of the Election Commission, declaring the final Lok Sabha results through a gazette notification.
These seats will have to be filled up through by-polls within six months from the legislators vacating them.
Bharatsinh Dabhi of Kheralu Assembly seat in Mehsana district, Parabat Patel of Tharad seat in Banaskantha, Hasmukh Patel of Amraiwadi seat in Ahmedabad city and Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod of Lunawada Assembly seat in Mahisagar are the four who won the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
While Dabhi won from Patan Lok Sabha seat, Parbat Patel won from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, Hasmukh Patel secured victory from Ahmedabad-East and Rathod won from Panchmahal seat.
