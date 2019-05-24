After Modi meets President, decks clear for new govt; fresh faces likely

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind to tender his resignation along with those of his Council of Ministers and pave the way for the formation of a new government over the next week. A meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party has been convened for Saturday along with an NDA meeting — for which all ruling party allies are expected to arrive in Delhi.
A Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué said the President had asked the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers to continue until the new government assumes office. The process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President over the next few days to hand over the list of newly elected members. The EC released the final tally of the Lok Sabha results, which showed that the BJP won 303 seats out of the 542 where elections were held, while the Congress won 52.
The Union Cabinet, which met earlier in the day, recommended dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 3. The President, acting on the advice of the Council of Ministers, will accordingly dissolve the House.
No date has yet been set for the swearing-in of the new Cabinet. The first Modi government had taken the oath of office on May 26, 2014.
The BJP’s stupendous success in the elections clears the decks for a fresh alignment in the ruling party and government structures. The million-dollar question is: who becomes the BJP president if Amit Shah moves to the Union Cabinet.
The two Union Ministers whose health did not permit them to either campaign or contest elections — Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley — are expected to be offered the option of continuing in the Cabinet. Simultaneously, the three former Chief Ministers who were inducted into the central party unit as vice-presidents after the elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh last year — Raman Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje — represent fresh talent for the Prime Minister to tap.
The biggest star among the younger lot of ministers is Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, the ‘giant-killer’ who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. The PM has consistently promoted women leaders – Nirmala Sitharaman and Sushma Swaraj – for top slots in the Cabinet, and this is likely to continue in his second tenure. Another favourite for one of the top jobs is Piyush Goyal. The new Cabinet is also likely to see bigger representation from West Bengal, where the BJP is looking to expand its horizons.
Even as the ruling party and alliance are gearing up a fresh beginning, there were rumblings against the leadership in the principal Opposition party, the Congress, with Rahul Gandhi facing public pressure to resign in the wake of the party’s colossal defeat. However, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which is scheduled to meet on Saturday, will likely reject Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign.
Meanwhile, a host of State Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and senior leader from Odisha Bhakta Charan Das, tendered their resignation, owning moral responsibility for the party’s defeat. The CWC meeting will also discuss the resignations of the State leaders.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor