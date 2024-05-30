All arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of counting of votes on June 4, 2024 in Andhra Pradesh, according to Mukhesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Andhra Pradesh.

The CEO has been reviewing arrangements for counting of votes in several places across the state for the last few days and visited Machilipatnam on Thursday.

The Election Commission has set up 375 counting centres in 33 locations in the State to conduct counting of votes in the elections held on May 13 for 175 Assembly Constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

As per the practice, the counting of votes will begin with the postal ballot at 7 am on June 4 followed by the enumeration of votes in EVMS.

It is expected to be completed in 20 rounds in 111 assembly constituencies while 21 to 24 rounds will be held in 61 constituencies, according to Meena. There will be more than 25 rounds of counting in major constituencies.

The counting process is expected to be completed by 2 PM on Tuesday in 111 constituencies and between 4 pm- 6 pm for 61 seats. After completion of all rounds in the remaining bigger constituencies, the Commission is expected to declare results of all constituencies in the State by 9 PM, the CEO said.

In view of sporadic clashes on the day of polling, an elaborate three-level security system will be put in place at the counting centres.

Political atmosphere in the State is highly charged up with ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Opposition Front of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) - Jana Sena (JS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressing `confidence’ about their respective victory.

While the former announced their `plans’ to conduct the swearing in ceremony of Jagan Mohan Reddy in Visakhapatnam, the TDP leaders declared that their, Chief Chandrababu Naidu, would be swearing in from the now abandoned Greenfield Capital Project site at Amaravati.

While Jagan Reddy is expected to reach the State capital from his Europe trip on June 1, TDP President has already returned from his US tour and is busy meeting the party leaders.