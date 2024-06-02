Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 30 seats in Sikkim began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place.

Arunachal Pradesh

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured majority, Election Commission officials said.

Of the 50 seats, the BJP has won 27 and is leading in eight others.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu is one of the 10 candidates who won unopposed.

The saffron party had won 41 seats in 2019.

The National People’s Party (NPP) bagged three seats and is leading in equal number of constituencies, officials said.

The National People's Party (NPEP) nominee Pesi Jilen won the Liromoba seat.

The People’s Party of Arunachal and the NCP secured two and one seat.

The Congress and an Independent candidate are leading in one seat each.

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Wangling Lowangdong of BJP won the Borduria-Bogapani seat defeating his nearest rival Jowang Hosai of NCP by a margin of 1,452 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

BJP candidate Hamjong Tangha won the Changlang South seat by defeating his nearest rival Timpu Ngemu of National People's Party by a margin of 1,482 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first phase of polls on April 19.

Sikkim

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on Sunday returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term as it won 21 seats in the 32-member assembly and secured majority, officials said.

The SKM, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, is also leading in 10 other seats.

Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM supremo P S Tamang won the Rhenock assembly seat by defeating SDF’s Som Nath Poudyal by 7,044 votes, an EC official said on Sunday.

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, bagged just one seat, Elections Commission officials said.

SDF president and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost from the two seats he contested.

Samdup Lepcha of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Hishey Lachungpa by 851 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters of Arunachal at 6 AM amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.