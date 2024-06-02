Counting of votes for 50 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh and 30 seats in Sikkim began on Sunday with a massive security cover in place.

Arunachal Pradesh

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh was leading in 33 assembly seats while the National People's Party (NPEP) was ahead in six constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading in four seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) is leading in three.

The Congress is ahead in one seat while in two constituencies independents are leading after the third round of counting.

Independent candidate Wanglam Sawin won the Khonsa East assembly constituency defeating his nearest rival Kamrang Tesia of the BJP by a margin of 2,216 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Wangling Lowangdong of BJP won the Borduria-Bogapani seat defeating his nearest rival Jowang Hosai of NCP by a margin of 1,452 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

BJP candidate Hamjong Tangha won the Changlang South seat by defeating his nearest rival Timpu Ngemu of National People's Party by a margin of 1,482 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

The BJP had already won 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly, elections for which were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in the first phase on April 19.

Sikkim

The ruling SKM was leading in 30 of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, while the SDF was ahead in one constituency, according to the Election Commission of India.

Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Prem Singh Tamang was leading by around 6,443 votes over his nearest SDF rival Som Nath Poudyal from the Rhenock assembly constituency, while in the Soreng Chakung Assembly constituency Tamang is leading by 2,052 votes over his nearest SDF rival A D Subba.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency Chamling was trailing behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 2,728 votes.

Former India Football captain and SDF candidate Bhaichung Bhutia was trailing behind SKM rival Riksal Dorjee Bhutia by 4,346, votes in the Barfung Assembly seat.

Sikkim BJP unit president Dilli Ram Thapa was trailing behind his SKM rival Kala Rai by 2,312 votes in the Upper Burtuk Assembly constituency.

The counting commenced in 24 district headquarters of Arunachal at 6 AM amid heavy rain across the state and the final results are expected to be out by noon, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain said.

Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am, amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

