7 AM

Exit polls at the end of Assembly elections in five States, predicted a mixed bag for the BJP. While the party is seen romping home in Assam, the polls give a clear edge to Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The pollsters were near unanimous in predicting a sweep for the DMK in Tamil Nadu and a comeback for the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left front in Kerala.

