At Kharagpur rally, PM Modi takes a dig at Banerjees

Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Trinamool Congress across a range of local issues as he promised action against the sand mafia operating in parts of West Bengal.
Sand mining isn’t illegal in the State; but there are rampant allegations of corruption in issue of permits and operations going on without requisite clearances.
Speaking at a rally in the industrial town of Kharagpur in Paschim Midnapore, Modi countered the Trinamool Congress on a variety of issues ranging from extortion to claims of development.
Although sand mafia are known to operate in the districts of Birbhum and Bardhamaan, Modi targeted alleged mafias of the Kangsabati river.
“We will take action against the sand mafia operating in Bengal. The only industry flourishing here are the mafias and the Trinamool is benefitting from it,” Modi said.
“Last night, for 50-55 minutes, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram were down that left everyone worried and impatient. Here in Bengal, development, belief, dreams have been down for 50-55 years, and thus, I understand your impatience to bring in a change,” he added.
The PM also took a dig Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, and the political culture of taking commission for clearing projects. In India, a single window clearance scheme aids businesses; but in Bengal, the single window clearance scheme is all about “getting clearances from bhaipo (the nephew)”, Modi alleged.
“In Bengal, the single window clearance scheme leads to bhaipo. You need to pass through bhaipo’s window to get investment here,” he alleged.
Modi chose to respond to the ‘outsider’ tag that is often labelled on the BJP. He referred to the origins of the Jana Sangh in Bengal and how “BJP was a Bengali party in the true sense”.
“Jana Sangh’s father was a son of Bengal. Therefore, if there is a Bengal party in the true sense, then it is the BJP. The BJP’s DNA has the ethics, thoughts, behaviour and values of Ashutosh Mukherjee and Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” he said.
