Bengal burning due to state-sponsored violence: BJP

The BJP on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the alleged killing of its party workers in West Bengal, and charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.

Comparing the TMC with Nazis, the BJP dubbed the government in Bengal as fascist.

The BJP on Monday had alleged that four of its workers were killed in West Bengal by TMC workers after the state assembly poll results. Banerjee led her party Trinamool Congress to a massive win in the West Bengal assembly elections announced on Sunday.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that, "Bengal is burning because of state-sponsored violence. Such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history." He said one should be gracious after winning polls while terming the violence in Bengal as painful and saddening.

Speaking at the same press conference, another party leader and its candidate in the West Bengal assembly polls Anirban Ganguly said people who voted for the TMC in Bengal should ask whether whatever happening in Bengal is right.

"Whatever the TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism. This is a fascist government. Such incidents do not take place in a democratic government," Ganguly said and asked where are the political leaders of other opposition parties and why are they silent about this.

Democratic rights

Expressing anger over the alleged killing of party workers, Patra said 2.28 crore Bengalis voted for the BJP and asked is it not their democratic right to vote for any party?.

"Mamata Ji you have won, and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?" asks Patra.

He said the party would firmly stand behind BJP workers in Bengal and support them in this hour.

"BJP president JP Nadda Ji will personally visit them. The same Nadda Ji, who was attacked by TMC goons earlier," he said.