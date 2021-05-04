Bengal burning due to state-sponsored violence: BJP

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The BJP on Monday attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC over the alleged killing of its party workers in West Bengal, and charged that the state is burning due to state-sponsored violence.
Comparing the TMC with Nazis, the BJP dubbed the government in Bengal as fascist.
The BJP on Monday had alleged that four of its workers were killed in West Bengal by TMC workers after the state assembly poll results. Banerjee led her party Trinamool Congress to a massive win in the West Bengal assembly elections announced on Sunday.
Addressing a virtual press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that, "Bengal is burning because of state-sponsored violence. Such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history." He said one should be gracious after winning polls while terming the violence in Bengal as painful and saddening.
Speaking at the same press conference, another party leader and its candidate in the West Bengal assembly polls Anirban Ganguly said people who voted for the TMC in Bengal should ask whether whatever happening in Bengal is right.
"Whatever the TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism. This is a fascist government. Such incidents do not take place in a democratic government," Ganguly said and asked where are the political leaders of other opposition parties and why are they silent about this.
Expressing anger over the alleged killing of party workers, Patra said 2.28 crore Bengalis voted for the BJP and asked is it not their democratic right to vote for any party?.
"Mamata Ji you have won, and everyone has congratulated you for it. You are a woman and the daughter of Bengal. Aren't these women who are being killed and raped daughters of Bengal? Do they deserve this?" asks Patra.
He said the party would firmly stand behind BJP workers in Bengal and support them in this hour.
"BJP president JP Nadda Ji will personally visit them. The same Nadda Ji, who was attacked by TMC goons earlier," he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...