BJP in dilemma after rejection of papers in 3 Kerala seats

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The NDA-BJP in Kerala would be forced to defend its case against any charge of shift of votes to the winning candidate in the three Assembly seats of Thalassery, Guruvayur and Devikulam where its nominations were rejected by the respective returning officers on grounds of ‘defective submissions’.
In a setback to the BJP and the NDA front, the High Court of Kerala on Monday dismissed the petitions of all three candidates challenging rejection of their nominations. K Surendran, President of BJP Keralam, has said that the party would move available higher forums seeking justice for its candidates.
The High Court’s decision came after the Election Commission submitted an affidavit that the decision of the returning officer was final, and the court could not intervene once the notification for the election process is in set in motion. A single bench had dismissed the petitions filed by BJP candidates N Haridas (Thalassery) and Nivedita Subramaniam (Guruvayur) and AIADMK candidate Dhanalakshmi (Devikulam).
The candidates had moved the High Court on Sunday, a day after the rejection of their nominations. The Election Commission said in its affidavit that there cannot be judicial intervention in matters related to election after the notification of elections as per Article 329 B of the Constitution.
The signature of the party president was a mandatory requirement under the Rules and its absence is a substantive defect. Such disputes can only be resolved as per statutory remedies after culmination of election. Meanwhile in Devikulam, the BJP-NDA could likely lend its support to a Congress rebel while in Thalassery and Guruvayur, it risks a major loss of face with none to ‘represent’ its electoral case.
All three constituencies are sitting seats of the outgoing CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and rejection of nominations will give another chance for both the LDF and the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) to accuse each other of an ‘understanding’ with the BJP-NDA.
A related slugfest between the rival fronts with the BJP-NDA in the centre has been attracting headlines ever since top RSS ideologue R Balashankar raised the charge against the BJP state leadership of being cahoots with the LDF to deny him the Chengannur seat in a ‘quid pro quo’ deal.
Balashankar had alleged that ‘deal’ involved securing the seats of Aranmula and Chengannur for the LDF in return of ‘seeing through’ K Surendran, president of BJP Keralam, in Konni, a seat he is contesting other than Manjeswar. A livid Surendran had retorted that Balashankar's comments do not deserve a reply.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...