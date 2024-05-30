Amidst the fever-pitched election campaign in Maharashtra, a captivating mystery unfolded as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was spotted traversing the state in helicopters, accompanied by different, enigmatic bags. This curious spectacle quickly became the talk of the town, igniting rampant speculation. The opposition, seizing upon the visual, hurled accusations at Shinde, alleging that the bags were brimming with cash intended to finance his candidates’ campaigns. Shinde has slapped a court notice on Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut for his persistent vocalisation of the allegations.

Shinde has served a legal notice over a contentious news article in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna. The article alleged that money was illicitly distributed during the Lok Sabha polls in various constituencies across the state.

The notice quoted that news published in the paper that stated, “Eknath Shinde has spent unlimited money in each constituency and he has distributed approximately ₹25 to 30 crore in each constituency”.

The notice added, “My client states that he has never spent or given any money as alleged by you and my client puts you to strict proof to show evidence that my client has distributed the amounts mentioned by you”.

Shinde, through his advocate Chirag Shah, demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from Raut within three days of receiving the notice. Failure to comply would result in Shinde pursuing criminal and civil actions against Raut and his newspaper.

However, Raut posted Shinde’s notice on X (formerly Twitter) saying that the legal notice is “very interesting and one of the funny political document(s)”. Raut said that Shinde slapping him notice is like “ulta chor kotwal ko dante (the pot calling the kettle black)”.