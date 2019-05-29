CPI calls for ‘reunification’ of Left, rues ‘lack of support’

The National Executive of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has called for “reunification” of the Communist movement in the wake of the defeat faced by the Left parties in the Lok Sabha election.

The party said lack of support from the Grand Alliance and caste politics ensured Kanhaiya Kumar’s defeat in Begusarai.

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told reporters after the meeting that the Left in India is facing an unprecedented challenge.

“The marginalisation of Left will have very serious implication on the future of the country. Therefore, the National Executive of CPI has reiterated its position that situation demands the reunification of the communist movement and reworking of strategies and re-energising of the activities,” Reddy said.

Reddy said the defeat in Lok Sabha elections was because of the failure of secular and democratic parties, including the Congress. They could not put up a creditable united opposition except in Tamil Nadu.

“DMK leadership showed its foresight in forging an alliance of all secular, democratic parties, including the Left, and working out reasonable seat sharing. In such a situation, the BJP, particularly Narendra Modi, shifted the focus of the people from real issues affecting their livelihood to issues such as nationalisma and national security. During the campaign they instigated and utilised communal polarisation, jingoism, media, money and State machinery to their advantage,” he said.

Reddy said the instances of fringe elements gaining power are evident as attacks against minorities were reported soon after BJP’s victory.

“Modi and the BJP during the current tenure would unleash forces of Hindutva with more aggression while serving the interests of corporate and big business houses. They will resort to more rhetoric such as Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas to keep their grip on masses,” he felt.