The political parties now have to deal with a new animal called deep-fake technology.

In a statement issued on Sunday, TDP condemned rival YSRCP’s attempts of spreading fake propaganda using this technology.

“In one of their desperate yet failed attempts, the YSRCP used deep fake technology and video editing to spread false statements, claiming that N Chandrababu Naidu said his alliance with the BJP is temporary. However, in the original video, the TDP Chief mentioned the misuse of technology by YSRCP to spread false news about the TDP,” the statement said.

Naidu, according to the statement had clarified that YSRCP released a fake press note in his name stating that the alliance is temporary. He urged people to be vigilant about such false propaganda and not fall into the trap of the YSRCP, the statement said.