Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis offered to step down as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, taking responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poor performance in the State.

Fadnavis pointed out that the Opposition set the narrative that BJP wants to change the Constitution and the party failed to counter the narrative.

The BJP, on its own, secured only 9 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra compared with 23 in the last elections in 2019.

“In Maharashtra, we did not get what we wanted. We got very few seats than we had anticipated. There was a narrative set in Maharashtra by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that said that we wanted to change the Constitution. That narrative should have been stopped, but we could not have stopped it earlier. I completely take responsibility for The setback for BJP in Maharashtra . I will request the BJP leadership to remove me from the responsibility of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I will work to improve the performance of BJP in the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra,” said senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

‘Will work on ground’

Pointing out that the party could not detect anti-incumbency among candidates which impacted them in the elections, “We found out about anti-incumbency in few candidates in between elections. Marathwada we suffered. But Marathwada was polarised by the Opposition. This is what impacted the BJP in Marathwada,” he said.

Fadnavis stated that he would go back and work on the ground among people and attempt to win public confidence ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election.

“The announcement on helping farmers in Maharashtra with soybean and cotton could not be implemented because of the election Code of Conduct. Maha Vikas Aghadi got an emotional advantage but on the ground we are strong. We will sit down and brainstorm and make new strategies and go to people. I am not someone to run and the party will come back in full force,” added Devendra Fadnavis.

