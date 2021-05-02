TN: DMK Alliance leads 114 seats in a tight contest

As the counting of votes for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is underway, initial trends revealed a neck-and-neck fight between the two Dravidian parties in the state.

As per the initial status known for 210 seats in the state, the DMK-led alliance was leading in 115 seats with DMK leading in 99 seats, while the AIADMK front leading in 94 seats with AIADMK securing lead in 81 seats.

Among the popular candidates who continue to lead include DMK Chief M K Stalin and his son Udayanithi Stalin, Chief Minister Edapapdi K Palaniswami, and TN BJP President L Murugan, among others.

The counting is underway across 75 counting centres in the state