Elections 2021

TN: DMK Alliance leads 114 seats in a tight contest

Our Bureau. | Updated on May 02, 2021

Edappadi K Palaniswami

As the counting of votes for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is underway, initial trends revealed a neck-and-neck fight between the two Dravidian parties in the state.
As per the initial status known for 210 seats in the state, the DMK-led alliance was leading in 115 seats with DMK leading in 99 seats, while the AIADMK front leading in 94 seats with AIADMK securing lead in 81 seats.

Among the popular candidates who continue to lead include DMK Chief M K Stalin and his son Udayanithi Stalin, Chief Minister Edapapdi K Palaniswami, and TN BJP President L Murugan, among others. 

The counting is underway across 75 counting centres in the state 

Published on May 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.