EC bars Raja from campaigning for 2 days

A Raja has been debarred from campaigning in the Tamil Nadu elections for the next 48 hours and has also been delisted as a star campaigner of the DMK by the Election Commission. The Commission has also reprimanded Raja for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a three-page order, the Commission said it had acted on a March 27 complaint through the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, where it was alleged that Raja had made a “derogatory and a scandalous speech” against Edapadi K Palanisamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on March 26 during the election campaign at Thousand Lights Assembly constituency. He is also alleged to have violated the MCC in a speech at Keelapalur and Meensuruti.

The alleged statements

At Keelapalur, Raja is alleged to have said that “Stalin is a child of a good relationship and good birth while Edapadi Palanisamy is a child of a bad relationship and a premature born child.” In Meensuruti, Raja is alleged to have said that “you (the present CM) crawled and held Sasikala’s feet to come to this position” among other such statements.

The Commission said it found the speeches made by Raja not only “derogatory but also obscene and lowering the dignity of motherhood of women”, which is a violation of the MCC.

In his reply to the Commission, Raja denied these allegations and sought copies of the text of the alleged abusive speech, the AIADMK’s complaint and an opportunity to give a detailed reply and personal hearing with his advocate.

The Commission found the reply “not satisfactory”

HC dismisses plea

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed Raja’s plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission.