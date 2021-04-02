EC orders repoll in one polling station in Karimganj, Assam

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
The Election Commission (EC) has decided to order a re-poll at No 149- Indira M.V. School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) in Assam. It has also suspended the polling official and three other officials and sought a report from the Special Observer about an incident where a team of polling officials travelled in a car which was registered in the name of the wife of one of the candidates with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after polling finished in Karimganj in Assam during the second phase of polling on Thursday.
In a report, the EC has said that the poll party left in a convoy after polling was completed with the EVMs. However, the vehicle in which the election party was travelling broke down and they decided to board another vehicle which was registered in the name of the wife of one of the candidates.
As the polling party reached close to the strong room for depositing the EVMs, the vehicle was surrounded by a crowd which started pelting stones at the vehicle. Eventually the police had to be called in.
In the melee the car was damaged but on examination it was found that the polled EVMs, Control Units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails had their seals intact without any damage whatsoever. “All the items have been deposited in the strong room,” the Commission said in its factual report on the incident.
