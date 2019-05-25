EC submits list of newly-elected MPs to President for constitution of 17th Lok Sabha

Priority is to improve fuel efficiency in petrol engines: Maruti Suzuki's CV Raman
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
The Election Commission submitted a list of newly-elected MPs to President Ram Nath Kovind, an official statement said, Setting in motion the process for constituting the 17th Lok Sabha.
The full Election Commission — comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra — called on the President and submitted a copy of the notification issued by the EC containing names of the members, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.
While the EC notification sets in motion the constitution of a new Lok Sabha, the list given to the President enables him to formally initiate the government formation process.
Also read: After Modi meets President, decks clear for new govt; fresh faces likely
Earlier in the day, the President dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet.
On Saturday evening, the newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are likely elect Narendra Modi as the alliance’s leader. After this, a delegation of leaders of the BJP and its allies is expected to call on the President and convey to him their choice of Modi as Prime Minister, following which he will be invited to form the government.
The counting of votes in elections to the 17th Lok Sabha was taken up on May 23 and the BJP scored a resounding victory, winning 303 seats in the 543-member House. Its arch rival, Congress, managed on 52 seats.
Also read: PM Modi to meet President Kovind in evening to stake claim to form new govt
Elections were held for 542 of the 543 seats. The election in Vellore Lok Sabha seat was cancelled by the EC citing abuse of money power. A fresh date is yet to be announced.
he President congratulated the Chief Election Commissioner and the other Election Commissioners on the successful completion of the electoral process in the largest democratic exercise in the human history.
On behalf of the entire country, the President lauded the efforts of the EC, public officials and security personnel in successfully completion a free and fair election, the statement said. The President also commended hundreds of millions of voters who participated in the election process.
Maruti will stop producing diesel vehicles in the BS VI era but will keep an eye on customer reaction to ...
India will also get to experience this with the Levante Trofeo due to debut soon
The equity deal announced this week is a clear signal that the alliance is here to stay
The RV 400 electric bike definitely looks like a step towards the future of mobility
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor