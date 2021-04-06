Final phase of polling begins peacefully in Assam

The third phase of polling in Assam started peacefully on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission, no untoward incidents have been reported from the State in the first two hours of polling.

State Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal urged people to fulfill their democratic duty. “As the final phase of Assam Assembly Polls commences, I urge all those eligible to vote and fulfill your democratic duty. My earnest appeal, especially to the youth and first time voters, to take part in this great exercise,” he said in Twitter.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the people to remember the five promises of the Congress. “As you step out to vote today, remember the impact of your votes on your future and that of Assam! Make sure you choose peace, unity, progress and inclusivity with Congress’s five guarantees!,” he tweeted.

Also: Assam braces for the final round

Senior BJP leader and Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said the votes shall determine the future of Assam. “Today is your day to endorse the politics of progress and development. Please do go out and cast your vote for it shall determine the future of us and Assam. Your vote is precious,” he said.

Senior Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi urged people to vote wisely. “When you vote for positive change, you vote to contribute to the vision of building a progressive Assam. Your vote in the third and final phase of polling in Assam has the power to change all that has been done wrong to Assam in the past 5 years. Vote wisely!,” he said.