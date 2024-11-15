Industrialist Gautam Adani has unexpectedly become a central figure in Maharashtra’s high-stakes election campaign. At a rally in Nanded on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made explosive allegations, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating the “theft” of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Government.

“Who stole the Government?” Gandhi asked the crowd. “Was Modi’s hand not behind it? Even BJP leaders have admitted this. Adani was part of the meeting where the plot was hatched. Why was Adaniji attending a political meeting? Because he wants Dharavi. This Government (Eknath Shinde and BJP) has gifted him benefits worth ₹1 lakh crore.”

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray echoed these accusations, slamming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP for “looting Mumbai.” He pointed to the allocation of 1,080 acres of land, allegedly handed to Adani Group free of cost, and the auctioning of prime city plots like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandai, Malabar Hill’s BEST power station, and Worli’s Asphalt plant.

Adding fuel to the fire, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar revealed that Adani was present during critical discussions about Government formation involving top BJP and NCP leaders “five years ago.” Sharad Pawar confirmed this, stating that the meeting took place at Adani’s residence in New Delhi. While he clarified that Adani only hosted the dinner and did not partake in political discussions, the implications were enough to spark a political storm.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress were quick to seize the moment, arguing that Adani’s influence extended beyond the 2019 discussions. They allege that Adani played a key role in the dramatic June 2022 toppling of Uddhav Thackeray’s Government, cementing his image as a powerful figure intertwined with the state’s political machinations.