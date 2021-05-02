Gujarat: BJP wins Morva Hadaf assembly bypolls

Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the bypolls for Morva Hadaf Assembly constituency in Gujarat's Panchmahal district.

BJP's candidate Nimisha Suthar secured over 67,000 votes to gain a comfortable margin of 45,432 votes against her Congress rival Suresh Katara, who secured 21,669 votes. Independent candidate had received 2,366 votes, while 1,566 votes went to NOTA.

Morva Hadaf is a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate.

The voting for bypolls was held on April 17.

Earlier, an elected independent MLA from the constituency, Bhupendrasinh Khant was disqualified in May 2019 for submitting an invalid caste certificate. He had challenged his disqualification in the Gujarat High Court, which he had lost. Khant died in January this year following health issues.