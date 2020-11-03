Gujarat: Peaceful voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats

Bypolls to eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat remained peaceful with average voter turnout at about 58 per cent. The final figures are yet to be released by the Election Commission.

Long queues were seen outside the polling booths in villages, where voters came out in large numbers to vote in the morning.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the voters for exercising their franchise even in the fears of the Covid-19 pandemic. "I congratulate all voters for casting their votes while maintaining social distancing and performed their duty towards democracy even in the COVID-19 pandemic," Rupani wrote in Gujarati on his Twitter handle.

While there were no significant disruptions during the polling process, there were allegations on the ruling party workers distributing cash for votes outside a polling booth in Karjan of Vadodara district.

Eight seats of Abdasa in Kutch, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dhari and Morbi in Saurashtra and Dangs, Kaprada and Karjan in South-Central Gujarat went to polls after resignations of Congress MLAs, who switched sides to join the ruling BJP.

After winning in the 2017 assembly polls, five of the Congress MLAs had resigned in March, while other three resigned in June, requiring by-polls on these seats.

