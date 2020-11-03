Gujarat: Peaceful voting for bypolls to eight Assembly seats

Is GST about ease of doing business?
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Bypolls to eight assembly constituencies in Gujarat remained peaceful with average voter turnout at about 58 per cent. The final figures are yet to be released by the Election Commission.
Long queues were seen outside the polling booths in villages, where voters came out in large numbers to vote in the morning.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani congratulated the voters for exercising their franchise even in the fears of the Covid-19 pandemic. "I congratulate all voters for casting their votes while maintaining social distancing and performed their duty towards democracy even in the COVID-19 pandemic," Rupani wrote in Gujarati on his Twitter handle.
While there were no significant disruptions during the polling process, there were allegations on the ruling party workers distributing cash for votes outside a polling booth in Karjan of Vadodara district.
Eight seats of Abdasa in Kutch, Limbdi, Gadhada, Dhari and Morbi in Saurashtra and Dangs, Kaprada and Karjan in South-Central Gujarat went to polls after resignations of Congress MLAs, who switched sides to join the ruling BJP.
After winning in the 2017 assembly polls, five of the Congress MLAs had resigned in March, while other three resigned in June, requiring by-polls on these seats.
Ends...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
November futures contract looks set to decline further
One should avoid long-term investment decisions based on short-term price trends: Vikram Dhawan, Head of ...
MCX, one of the largest commodities exchanges in the country, launched an industry-first metal index futures ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...