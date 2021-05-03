Has the WB defeat made BJP put off ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maharashtra?

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Mamata Banerjee stopping the BJP in its tracks in West Bengal may have given the party’s Maharashtra chapter some reason for pause.
BJP leaders in Maharashtra had repeatedly maintained that the Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress alliance will not continue in power in the State after the election results of five States, especially if BJP wins in West Bengal. However, with Mamata retaining power, BJP leaders feel that the Central leadership might not immediately start “Operation Lotus” — the name given to BJP’s alleged gambit of wooing MLAs from ruling parties to pull down a government in power.
BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the BJP won the Pandharpur by-election on Sunday defeating NCP candidate reiterated, “I will do a correct programme of this government. You will come to know at appropriate time about what is going to happen.”.
The popular feeling was that an Operation Lotus may be in the offing.
State BJP President Chandrakant Patil is confident that the BJP with 106 MLAs is not going to occupy the opposition benches for long. In fact, Patil recently reacting to an alleged meeting between NCP President Sharad Pawar and the BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP would benefit by joining hands with the NCP.
In 2019 State elections the BJP emerged as the single largest party. Shiv Sena, an ally, decided to break the partnership as BJP refused its demand to share the post of Chief Minister with it. Subsequently, the Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP with 54 and the Congress with 44 seats formed the government.
Senior leaders in the BJP circle now say that Operation Lotus will gain momentum after the Mumbai civic body elections.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...