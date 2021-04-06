Heavy polling in Kerala, 41.57% vote till 12.30 pm

Kerala is witnessing heaving polling till noon with a few polling stations recording as much as 60 per cent of the voters exercising the franchise, according to unofficial reports. The polling percentage might come down into the afternoon with the summer sun on the ascendant before resuming later into the evening, agents for the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) said here.

Polling began at 7 am on for the 140 seats in the State Assembly amid heavy security even as strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols is being enforced. Long queues were seen in several polling stations much before voting began. As per trends available at 12.30 pm, the polling percentage for the state as a whole is 41.57 per cent.

2.74 crore voters, 957 candidates

An estimated 2.74 crore voters are exercising their franchise in a single phase to seal the fate of 957 candidates in the state on Tuesday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set tongues wagging with a figurative invocation to ‘the deities of the land to bless the LDF.’

Speaking after exercising his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that the government had stood with the people and reached out to them with relief during the catastrophic floods and later the Covid-19 pandemic. He went to the extent of expressing the wish, though not in so many words, that Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala temple, would favour the government because it had taken care of the people.

Pinarayi sets tongues wagging

This came after an acrimonious campaign that saw the main contestant fronts, the LDF, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) latching on to the issue of preserving faith and tradition at the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala mocked the Chief Minister for invoking the name of Lord Ayyappa. He said after voting in the home constituency in Haripad that Vijayan had trampled on Ayyappa devotees’ faith and hurt the sentiments and would face the wrath and fury of both the devotees as well as the gods.

Too little, too late: Tharoor

“Too little, too late” was how Shashi Tharoor of the Congress reacted to the controversy over Vijayan’s remark that the deities of the land would bless LDF. Outgoing Finance Minister Thomas Isaac dared the UDF raise the Sabarimala issue. “Development is the key poll issue. The LDF is poised to retain power,” he said.

According to Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, a high turnout will benefit UDF and expressed the hope the confidence that the Congress-led front would come to power in Kerala. “If the pace of polling sustains through the day, then UDF can be sure of a comfortable majority,” he said, citing past experience.