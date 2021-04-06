Heavy polling in Kerala, 41.57% vote till 12.30 pm

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Kerala is witnessing heaving polling till noon with a few polling stations recording as much as 60 per cent of the voters exercising the franchise, according to unofficial reports. The polling percentage might come down into the afternoon with the summer sun on the ascendant before resuming later into the evening, agents for the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) said here.
Polling began at 7 am on for the 140 seats in the State Assembly amid heavy security even as strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols is being enforced. Long queues were seen in several polling stations much before voting began. As per trends available at 12.30 pm, the polling percentage for the state as a whole is 41.57 per cent.
Also read: Kerala Assembly Polls 2021: Second term for Pinarayi Vijayan?
An estimated 2.74 crore voters are exercising their franchise in a single phase to seal the fate of 957 candidates in the state on Tuesday when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan set tongues wagging with a figurative invocation to ‘the deities of the land to bless the LDF.’
Speaking after exercising his vote in Kannur, Vijayan said that the government had stood with the people and reached out to them with relief during the catastrophic floods and later the Covid-19 pandemic. He went to the extent of expressing the wish, though not in so many words, that Lord Ayyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala temple, would favour the government because it had taken care of the people.
This came after an acrimonious campaign that saw the main contestant fronts, the LDF, the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) latching on to the issue of preserving faith and tradition at the hill shrine located in Pathanamthitta district.
Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala mocked the Chief Minister for invoking the name of Lord Ayyappa. He said after voting in the home constituency in Haripad that Vijayan had trampled on Ayyappa devotees’ faith and hurt the sentiments and would face the wrath and fury of both the devotees as well as the gods.
Also read: Kerala: EC bans ‘Kottikalasham’ to minimise Covid-19 spread
“Too little, too late” was how Shashi Tharoor of the Congress reacted to the controversy over Vijayan’s remark that the deities of the land would bless LDF. Outgoing Finance Minister Thomas Isaac dared the UDF raise the Sabarimala issue. “Development is the key poll issue. The LDF is poised to retain power,” he said.
According to Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, a high turnout will benefit UDF and expressed the hope the confidence that the Congress-led front would come to power in Kerala. “If the pace of polling sustains through the day, then UDF can be sure of a comfortable majority,” he said, citing past experience.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...