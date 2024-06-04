India General Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Get the latest updates & live news on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 at businessline.
- June 04, 2024 02:18
Key LS constituencies to watch out for today: AMETHI, WAYANAD
The suspense over senior INC leader Rahul Gandhi’s choice of a second constituency has finally ended. And it is not Amethi, the family bastion he’d previously won in three elections before losing to Smriti Irani of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019. Uttar Pradesh, had long been a Gandhi family stronghold, with his parents and an uncle also previously voted to power there. He will instead contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh state, as well as in Wayanad, a district in the picturesque southern state of Kerala, which he won the last time. From Amethi, the Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, who has been with the party for decades. The BJP’s Irani is contesting once again.
- June 04, 2024 02:16
Key LS constituencies to watch out for today: RAEBARELI
Sonia Gandhi, the former president of the Congress party, who’s won the last five elections from Raebareli, decided to stay out of the fray this time. The constituency, about 60 kilometrers west of Amethi, has long been dominated by the Gandhi family, with her late mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi winning the seat thrice. Her son, Rahul, would be hoping to retain the family borough. Standing against him is BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh who lost against Sonia Gandhi in 2019.
- June 04, 2024 02:15
Key LS constituencies to watch out for today: LADAKH
The BJP is trying to score a hat-trick of wins here, even as it battles rising local angst. Part of the Jammu & Kashmir, broken into two federally controlled territories after Modi’s government scrapped its autonomy in 2019, Ladakh is demanding statehood. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has rallied people to press for it and is seeking action to protect the fragile ecology of the strategically crucial region, nestled between Tibet and Pakistan. The BJP has picked a new candidate, dropping 2019 winner Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who is in open rebellion against the party.
- June 04, 2024 02:14
Key LS constituencies to watch out for today: THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
.Congress’ Shashi Tharoor, a former minister and undersecretary-general of the United Nations, is vying for a fourth straight term. The BJP has fielded junior technology minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, hoping to unsettle Tharoor and win a seat in a state that has traditionally shown little interest in the party’s right-wing politics.
- June 04, 2024 02:14
Key LS Constituencies to watch out for today: BARMER
A young, independent candidate is making waves in the desert town of Barmer in the western state of Rajasthan. The BJP won this constituency in the last two elections. Ravindra Singh Bhati, a 26-year-old student leader who sprung a surprise by winning in last year’s Rajasthan assembly elections.
- June 04, 2024 02:13
Key LS Constituencies to watch out for today: BARAMATI
Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule is seeking a fourth straight term from the seat. The contest, this time, is expected to be a tough one. Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is pitting his wife Sunetra Ajit Pawar against Sule. Ajit had split his uncle’s party to side with the BJP and was made a deputy chief minister in the state government. Since then, both Ajit and Sunetra’s names have been cleared by the country’s investigative agencies in cases related to multibillion-dollar scams.
- June 04, 2024 02:13
Key LS Constituencies to watch out for today: KRISHNANAGAR
BJP has left no stone unturned to win a majority of the state’s seats. Standing in their way is firebrand regional leader Mamata Banerjee. Her party’s candidate from the constituency is former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker Mahua Moitra . Moitra was expelled from parliament last year on allegations of ‘unethical conduct.’ The BJP has fielded Amrita Roy, a member of the town’s erstwhile royal family. The constituency is famous for its globally-acclaimed clay models.
- June 04, 2024 02:12
Key LS Constituencies to watch out for today: COIMBATORE
BJP has fielded former police officer K. Annamalai against strong challengers from regional parties. Annamalai, who’s campaigned close to 10,000 km on foot, has garnered popularity in recent months. Modi, has visited the state six times this year to bolster the party’s chances.
- June 03, 2024 21:33
Lok Sabha poll live news: Counting of votes will be done in 70 centres across Odisha
The Election Commission has made elaborate preparations for counting of votes for 21 the Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in Odisha.
Counting will be held in 70 centres throughout the state starting at 8 am on Tuesday, officials said.
Over 2.5 crore voters exercised their franchise in the four-phase elections, with a turnout of 74.44 per cent, higher than the 73.09 per cent recorded in 2019, Odisha chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal told a press conference here on Monday.
Of the total electors, 75.55 per cent women and 73.37 per cent men voted in this election.
More than 67,000 ballot units, along with 1.47 lakh postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections and 1.46 lakh for assembly elections, will be tallied across the 70 centres.
- June 03, 2024 21:32
Lok Sabha poll live news: Over 10,000 security personnel across 91 counting centres in Haryana
The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases. The counting of votes will take place tomorrow June 4.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.
Meanwhile, all the exit polls have predicted the BJP returning to power with a resounding majority, with further inroads in Odisha, West Bengal and southern states.
- June 03, 2024 21:31
Lok Sabha poll live news: BJP objects to Akhilesh’s remarks, asks EC to take strict action against attempts to spread anarchy on counting day
Expressing apprehensions that the Samajwadi Party may spread “anarchy” on Tuesday when the counting of votes in Lok Sabha polls takes place, a high-level delegation of the BJP met Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa and urged him to take strict action against any such attempts.
The delegation, which included deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh and UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, drew the election body’s attention to the remarks by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and submitted a memorandum on Monday evening.
“The SP workers are getting agitated by the things said in the press conference of the SP chief and are preparing to spread anarchy,” the BJP said in a statement about the meeting.
- June 03, 2024 21:31
Lok Sabha poll live news: Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Naredra Modi at his residence in the national capital on Monday.
This comes a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4.
Nitish Kumar’s JDU contested the elections in alliance with the BJP. The former contested on 16 seats and the latter on 17.
Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The voting in the state took place in all seven phases of the polls.
Nitish Kumar, returned to NDA earlier this year and took oath as Bihar CM with BJP’s support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in August 2022.
- June 03, 2024 19:36
Lok Sabha elections live news| Exit polls predict third term for Modi: BJP-led NDA set to secure over 300 seats
Exit polls at the end of polling for the final round of Lok Sabha elections predicted a third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi with most pollsters placing the BJP-led NDA far above the half-way mark of 272 in the 543-member Lower House and the opposition INDIA bloc falling way short of majority.
A majority of the polls gave the BJP-led NDA over 300 seats. An average of seven polls gave the BJP alone about 311 seats and placed the NDA at 361 seats. This poll gives INDIA bloc 145 seats. Times Now-ETG gave NDA 358 seats and INDIA bloc 152 seats. ABP News-C-Voter poll predicted 353-383 seats for the NDA and 152-182 seats to INDIA bloc.
- June 03, 2024 19:34
Lok Sabha elections 2024 live news: Exit polls do not reflect pulse of people, INDIA bloc will win 295 seats, says Shashi Tharoor
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said the exit polls, which have predicted a third term for the BJP at the Centre, do not reflect the pulse of the people accurately and asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will be getting 295 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Congress viewed the exit polls with ‘skepticism,’ he said.
Counting of votes polled for 543 Lok Sabha seats over seven phases will be done on Tuesday across the country. Various post-poll surveys have backed the BJP to romp home with a strong majority.
Tharoor cited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s assertion earlier that the INDIA bloc will get more than 295 seats.
- June 03, 2024 19:33
Lok Sabha elections live news: Over 8,000 candidates in fray in 2024 General Elections, 16 pc from national parties
Over 8,000 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha elections of which 16 per cent have been fielded by national parties, six per cent by state parties, while 47 per cent of candidates are independents, a report by PRS Legislative Research said.
The 2024 general elections were held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1. Counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.
This is the highest number of candidates since 1996, when a record 13,952 candidates were in the fray. In the 2019 polls, there were 8,039 candidates.
- June 03, 2024 19:32
Lok Sabha polls counting live updates: BJP and Cong hoping to better previous performances in Chhattisgarh
As Chhattisgarh prepares for the counting of votes on Tuesday, all eyes are focussed on whether the ruling BJP betters its 2019 poll performance and succeeds in whitewashing Congress or whether the Opposition party manages to turn the tables on its saffron rival.
From the BJP, prominent candidates include state minister Brijmohan Agrawal and party leader Saroj Pandey. On the other hand, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and his party colleague Kawasi Lakhma are key contenders from the Congress.
Counting of votes for all 11 Lok Sabha constituencies will be held from 8 AM in 33 centres of the state amid three-layered security.
- June 03, 2024 19:31
Lok Sabha elections results live: Overview of process of counting of votes of Lok Sabha elections
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be taken up on Tuesday. Here is a brief overview of the counting process.
* Under Rule 54 A of the Conduct of Elections Rules 1961, the counting of postal ballot papers shall be started first at the Returning Officer’s (RO) table.
* Only such postal ballot papers shall be taken up for counting which are received by the RO before the hour fixed for the commencement of counting.
* After 30 minutes of the commencement of counting of postal ballots, the counting of votes from EVMs should be started.
* Counting of votes from EVMs can begin on scheduled time if there is no postal ballot paper in the constituency.
* Only Control Unit (CU) of the EVM used in polling station is required for counting of votes along with Form 17C.
* Before ascertaining the result from CUs of EVMs, counting officials shall ensure that the paper seal on them is intact and total votes polled tally with those mentioned in Form 17C.
* The result of the control unit shall be noted in Part-II of Form 17C after showing it to counting supervisor, micro observer and counting agents of candidates.
* In case of non-display of results in the display panel of the control unit, VVPAT slips of the respective VVPAT shall be counted after completion of all CUs count.
* Candidate-wise result of each CU shall be noted in Part II of Form 17C and signed by the counting supervisor and counting agents of candidates present at the counting table.
* Form 17C of each polling station should be sent to the officer who is compiling the final result sheet in Form 20.
* Counting of VVPAT slips shall start only after completion of counting of votes from CUs.
* Mandatory verification of VVPAT slips of randomly selected five polling stations per assembly constituency/each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency shall be done only after the completion of counting of votes.
* When the margin of victory is less than the number of postal ballot papers rejected, all such rejected postal ballot papers shall be mandatorily re-verified before declaration of the result.
* If two candidates get equal number of highest votes, the result will be declared by draw of lots.
- June 03, 2024 19:30
Lok Sabha vote counting live news: Over 13,000 polling staff to be deployed at 29 counting centres across Karnataka
Elaborate arrangements have been put in place with the deployment of more than 13,000 staff at the 29 counting centres across Karnataka for the counting of votes on Tuesday for the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said on Monday.
The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26 and the second phase in the other 14 segments in the northern districts was held on May 7.
- June 03, 2024 19:29
Lok Sabha poll live news: Counting to be held in 20 centres in Kerala
Preparations for counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala are complete, and the process will take place in 20 centres across the state on Tuesday.
A total of 194 candidates are vying for the 20 seats in the state, making the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls a crucial battleground for the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, the Congress-headed UDF and the BJP-led NDA.
According to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul, measures have been taken to ensure that the vote counting process is transparent and secure.
- June 03, 2024 19:28
LS polls counting live news: Arrangements in place for 17 constituencies in Telangana
Necessary arrangements have been made for the counting of votes polled in the election to the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, with about 10,000 personnel geared up to take part in the exercise on Tuesday.
The counting of votes will begin from 8 am on Tuesday at 34 centres. The counting of votes polled in the bypoll held for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency would also begin at 8 am on June 4.
- June 03, 2024 19:27
LS General Elections Live News: Count of postal ballots will commence first, says CEC
Citing the Conduct of Election Rules, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said the count of postal ballots will start first across all counting centres and asserted that there was “no doubt about it”.
Responding to questions at a press conference here, he said after half-an-hour of the start of the postal ballot count, the counting of votes recorded in the electronic voting machines will commence.
A delegation of the opposition parties had on Sunday met the Commission to demand that postal ballot count should start first and the results of postal ballots should be announced first.
- June 03, 2024 19:26
LS poll counting: Senas, NCPs face legacy battle in Maharashtra; BJP aims expansion and Cong revival
The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra where the rival Shiv Sena and NCP factions, as well as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are jockeying for political supremacy.
Counting will begin at 8 am across the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The exercise would be held at 289 counting halls and 4,309 counting tables by 14,507 personnel.
- June 03, 2024 19:25
Lok Sabha vote counting live news: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry gear up for counting of votes in 40 constituencies in all
All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on June 4 for the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the single LS segment in Puducherry, officials said on Monday.
Vote counting at the 39 counting centres spread across Tamil Nadu will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots shall be taken up first, after which the votes cast in EVMs would be taken up by 8.30 am.
Nearly 40,000 personnel have been deployed for the exercise.
- June 03, 2024 19:24
Lok Sabha polls live updates: India sets world record with 64.2 crore voters in Lok Sabha elections
India created a world record with 64.2 crore voters, including 31.2 crore women, participating in the Lok Sabha elections this year, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Monday.
Addressing a press briefing, he said over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel were involved in the world’s largest electoral exercise.
- June 03, 2024 19:23
Lok Sabha election live news: CEC Kumar dares oppn to give proof of attempts to influence poll process
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, on Monday, dared the opposition, to share evidence of allegations that returning officers, and district magistrates, were influenced to vitiate the poll process, so the panel could take action against them.
The opposition should also tell the Commission about those trying to influence the poll process, before the counting of votes begins, Kumar said at a press conference. He was flanked by Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar, and S S Sandhu.
“You cannot spread a rumour, and bring everyone under a cloud of suspicion,” Kumar said.
