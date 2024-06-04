D K Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister, and state Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, was defeated in the Bangalore Rural constituency, by BJP's C N Manjunath on Tuesday, in a big blow to the ruling party in Karnataka.

The 58-year-old three-time MP, who was the only Congress candidate to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Karnataka, lost by 2,69,647 votes, in what is seen as a setback to Shivakumar.

Manjunath polled 10,79,002 votes, and Suresh, 8,09,355.

Manjunath, an eminent cardiologist, and former Director of government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology ,Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, is the son-in-law, of former Prime Minister, and JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda, and brother-in-law of former Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S,) joined the NDA last year, and contested the Lok Sabha elections, in an alliance with the BJP. The BJP fought in 25 constituencies, and the JD(S), in three in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 segments.

This is Manjunath’s maiden election. He is also the brother of a JD(S) MLA, from Shravanabelagola, in Hassan district, C N Balakrishna.

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA, Munirathna, also spread a word across the constituency during campaigning, that Dr Manjunath, will become a cabinet minister, if he is elected. He even claimed that Manjunath, would be made the Union Health Minister, given his experience as an administrator of the prestigious Jayadeva Hospital.

Manjunath also found many namesakes as competitors in this election. The nearest one, was Manjunatha C N, who is a native of Channarayapatna, in Hassan district, whose father’s name is Nanjundappa. Dr Manjunath’s father’s name is Nanjappa. The passport photographs, of both these candidates, show them in a black blazer, and tie.

Other namesakes, were Manjunath K, from Papareddypalya, N Manjunatha, from Indiranagar slum, in Rajajinagar, and Manjunath C, from Shakti Garden, in Mudalapalya in the city.

“These are some age-old tactics, but people are wise, educated and thoughtful. They know that I am contesting on the lotus symbol from the national party BJP as an NDA candidate,” Dr Manjunath had said during campaigning.