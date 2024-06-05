The ruling BJP and its allies-- the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples’ Party, Liberal (UPPL)-- have improved their tally to 11 seats in Assam in the LoK Sabha elections.

The Opposition Congress has maintained three seats out of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

According to the Election Commission figures, the BJP won nine seats, and AGP and UPPL bagged one seat each.

BJP leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal won from Dibrugarh seat with a margin of 2.79 votes. The saffron party also won Guwahati, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Darrang-Udalguri and Karimganj seats, among others.

Elections were held in three phases-- on April 19, April 26 and May 7-- for Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Diphu (ST), Darrang-Udalguri, Karinganj, Silchar (SC), Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Guwahati in Assam.

The NDA alliance in the state contested in all the 14 seats with the BJP in 11 seats. The Congress, a constituent of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested in 13 seats and left the Dibrugarh seat for the Assam Jatiya Parishad, while the AIUDF contested in three and AAP in two.

In the last LS polls, BJP had bagged nine seats, Congress three, AIUDF and an independent one each from the state.

In the conflict-hit Manipur, the Congress won both the two seats. The party won Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur with huge vote margins.

In the 2019 LS elections, BJP had won Inner Manipur and the party’s ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) had bagged Outer Manipur.

In Tripura, the BJP won both Lok Sabha constituencies- West Tripura and Tripura East-- by huge margins. BJP’s Biplab Kumar Deb won the West Tripura seat by around 6.11 lakh votes. In the last LS polls, the saffron party had bagged both the seats.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidate Indra Hang Subba won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim by 80,830 votes. Last time, SDF had won the constituency.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP retained both the seats--Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

The Congress won Tura constituency, while the Voice of The People’s Party (VOTPP) pocketed Shillong seat in Meghalaya in the LoK Sabha elections. Notably, BJP ally and ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in the state conceded defeat in both the seats.

In Mizoram, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) won the lone Lok Sabha seat. And, the Congress bagged the lone seat in Nagaland in this parliamentary elections.