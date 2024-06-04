After a long-drawn elections, the mammoth exercise to count votes polled for the Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. Early trends as per the Election Commission of India indicated, Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 126 seats, having one seat in Surat unopposed. Indian National Congress was leading in 45 seats.

Samajwadi Party was leading in 26 seats, as per the ECI’s website

Results of the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were held simultaneously with voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha. Results of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies will also be declared today.