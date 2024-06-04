The BJP was ahead in all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, with Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Faggan Singh Kulaste establishing clear leads in their constituencies, as per trends available so far of vote counting underway on Tuesday.

Prominent BJP candidates Scindia (Guna), Kulaste (Mandla), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Vidisha), Shankar Lalwani (Indore), VD Sharma (Khajuraho), Sandhya Rai (Bhind), Lata Wankhede (Sagar), Virendra Kumar (Tikamgarh), Alok Sharma (Bhopal) and Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh) were leading.

Scindia is ahead by 4,74,280 votes in Guna, while in Mandla, his colleague Faggan Singh Kulaste is leading by 1,01,390 votes.

In Vidisha, BJP candidate Shivraj Singh is leading by 6,31,401 votes over his nearest rival.

Union minister Virendra Kumar is leading by a margin of 3,81,703 votes in Tikamgarh, while in Khajuraho, state BJP president VD Sharma is leading by a margin of 4,61,628 votes.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was trailing in Rajgarh, where Rodmal Nagar was leading over him by a margin of 71,819 votes, as per the latest official figures.

In Chhindwara, Congress's sitting MP Nakul Nath was trailing, while the BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu was leading over him by 78,908 votes.

In Indore, BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani is leading by a margin of record 9,49,380 votes, while NOTA has got 1,99,911 votes so far, breaking a record.

All 13 other candidates in Indore have so far received fewer votes than NOTA.

The Congress, which was out of the race, had backed NOTA on this seat after its official candidate, Akshay Kanti Bam, withdrew his nomination at the last moment.

Former union minister and Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria is trailing by 1,93,542 votes in Ratlam.