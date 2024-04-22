Easily among the best parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, NK Premchandran, the sitting MP from Kollam who represents the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), has the same profound yet organic connect with his constituents. As his modest cavalcade rolled into the rugged interiors of the constituency in South-Central Kerala, he was greeted by a host of smiling faces, mostly women.

He waved at them, and they responded enthusiastically. The usually reserved MP clearly lacks the lung capacity that one associates with politicians. He strained to howl to make himself heard above the blaring mic interspersed with loud music from the pilot vehicle. He had to pause in between to take deep breathes, simultaneously waving at the crowds along the village roads in Panayam.

While his cavalcade trudged along, he talked about being squeezed for funds. Raising funds has always been a bit of an issue with Premachandran, who spends more time with his books and background material for his parliamentary work than networking with his political peers and the business class. His party, RSP, is a constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala. He explained why this election is particularly difficult in terms of organising resources and money.

“We used to get campaign funds from the All-India Congress Committee, but not the usual quantum this time,” he told businessline.

So popular is Premchandran among his peers in Parliament that he was among the few MPs whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought out to have lunch with in the parliament canteen, an event that sparked quite a bit of interest and conversations given that the PM does not usually hobnob with politicians from the Opposition parties.

“The vicious attack launched against me by the CPI (M) after the PM invited me for the now-famous lunch at Parliament has failed to wash. This is clear from the support people continue to give me,” Premachandran said while riding atop his campaign wagon.

“The CPI (M) sought to mount savage propaganda to mislead minority communities merely because I had lunch with the PM in Delhi. Initially, I had misgivings about how I would approach voters here and to what extent they would appreciate what I have to say on the matter. But one round visit of the constituency was enough to dispel any suspicion that I may have had. No one appeared to pay any heed to the CPI (M) canard, as you can see from the love and affection I get here,” he said.

Political bankruptcy

Premchandran then went on to mount an offensive against the CPM and the way it has been conducting the election campaign in Kerala against the Congress and his party.

“The false propaganda only goes to show that the CPM has no creative campaign agenda. It also shows their political bankruptcy. The CPM is facing serious anti-incumbency,” he said.

“The Chief Minister and his daughter risk prosecution and face public wrath from alleged cases of corruption. It is understandable if he chooses to conveniently vent his anger and frustration on others,” he said.

Addressing a roadside meeting, he requested votes to ensure a secular and democratic government forms at the Centre under Congress headed by Rahul Gandhi.

“We all must take part in the struggle with our full might,” he said in slow and measured but firm words. “Your valuable votes will help maintain diversity and plurality of our country while it adheres to core principles enshrined in the Constitution.” The MP accepted garlands from aged men and women, even readily bowing to oblige children who accompanied their parents.

Targets State Govt

Premachandran did not spare the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, saying the coalition has “wrecked” progress and development in the state and destroyed its rich culture and traditions by promoting violent politics. He requested voters show a profligate State government steeped in corruption, gamesmanship, and nepotism its place. “I would request that you recall my track record from the last elections. I can assure you, I shall continue to keep promises made to the fullest of my abilities if I’m re-elected a third time.”

Premachandran is contesting against actor M Mukesh of the CPI (M), sitting MLA from Kollam, and Krishnakumar G of the BJP.