A total of 47,392 centenarians are among the more than 9.7 crore citizens in Maharashtra who are eligible to vote in the November 20 assembly polls, according to Election Commission data.

According to the figures shared by the state Chief Electoral Officer, 22,22,704 voters are in the 18-19 age group, while the number of centenarians, those aged 100 and above (the oldest is 109), stands at 47,392.

The state has 9,70,25,119 registered voters – 5,00,22,739 men, 4,69,96,279 women and 6,101 of the third gender.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20, and results will be declared on November 23.

Nominations

The nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20, were found valid after scrutiny, election officials have said.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of 921 candidates were found invalid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement on Thursday.

The process of filing nominations by candidates began on October 22 and ended on October 29.

The papers submitted by contestants were scrutinised on October 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), are the main contenders for power though smaller parties and independents are also in the poll fray.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit